Thai farmers on a truck with a 9 HP, 1 cylinder diesel Kubota engine. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Smog from sugarcane burning is fading – just for now

By TN / April 30, 2019

Smog from sugarcane burning may have faded, after sugarcane harvest season this year is about over. However, it does not mean the black smoke will disappear from the sky forever.

When the harvest season comes next year, farmers are likely to burn their sugarcane plantation again before harvesting. This is despite the Ministry of Industry’s aim to end sugarcane burning in three years.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

