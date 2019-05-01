Thai Buddhist meditation master sounds alarm on Internet induced climate change





As the temperature in many parts of the World approach record highs this week in Bangkok, a Thai Buddhist mediation master, Acharavadee Wongsakon who has seen the future, called for action on what she has labeled “Internet induced climate change”.

Acharavadee said that she could see that the world which is already experiencing global warming, would soon be in crisis as a result of the additional heat generated by the rapidly expanding Internet. C02 produced from generating electricity to power the Internet, as well as energy waves and heat produced by facilities necessary to running the World Wide Web is heating up the world at a frightening pace.

The Business Times, called Climate Change the most pressing existential problem of our lifetime. Acharavadee agrees and implores the world to pay attention NOW before it is too late! The Internet which we all use so “freely” is having a multiplier effect on Global Warming. It takes an enormous amount of electricity to power the World Wide Web. Each time we do a Google search or upload a selfie to the cloud, we are contributing to global warming, warned Master Acharavadee.

It is up to each one of us to be mindful of our use of the Internet and stop feeding these cloud storage facilities with unnecessary digital data . Take time to delete old social media posts, emails and photos, thereby reducing the energy waves and heat”, according to Acharavadee.

Alexander Wissner-Gross, an Environmental Fellow at Harvard University who studies the environmental impact of computing, estimates that every second someone spends browsing a simple web site, it generates roughly 20 milligrams of C02. Whether downloading a song, sending an email or streaming a video or storing all those selfies on a cloud server, every single activity that takes place in the virtual environment has an impact on the real one, says Wissner-Gross.

When you multiply the 20 Milligrams of C02 being produced by the billions of people using the internet at one time, it is easy to understand the effect the internet has on Climate.

Acharavadee told to The Bali Times Newspaper that “If all of us would spend 15 minutes a day deleting unnecessary digital data from social media and old emails, the world would cool down”.

Source: wikinews.org

Wikinews

