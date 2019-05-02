Beggar in Thailand

Beggar in a street of Thailand. Photo by Martin Garrido.

News

Thailand to enforce strict law on beggars with substantial fines and jail time for offenders

By TN / May 2, 2019

Thailand – Temples nationwide are being urged to discourage visitors from giving money to beggars as it is illegal, according to the Beggar Control Act’s latest edition that was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday to be in effect within 90 days. The law, which has been around for a while but will now be heavily enforced, makes it against Thai law to beg for money with substantial fines and jail time for those who do so.

General Anantaporn Kanjanarat, head of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), said that his agency would coordinate with the National Office of Buddhism to ask for co-operation from various temples to educate the public about appropriate merit-making ways and to stop them from giving cash to beggars as it is illegal.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By The Nation / The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close