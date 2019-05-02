His Majesty the King Names New Queen before Coronation





BANGKOK, May 2 (TNA) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn named his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya as the Queen, according to an announcement, published in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement said His Majesty the King had married General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya in accordance with the law and the royal traditions.

