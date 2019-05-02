Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn in front of the Ministry of Education, Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.

News

His Majesty the King Names New Queen before Coronation

By TN / May 2, 2019

BANGKOK, May 2 (TNA) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn named his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya as the Queen, according to an announcement, published in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement said His Majesty the King had married General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya in accordance with the law and the royal traditions.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

