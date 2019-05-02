Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand. Photo: Marshall Astor.

Isan

Raids net 478 foreigners in Isan

By TN / May 2, 2019

KHON KAEN: Immigration authorities have arrested nearly 500 foreigners for various offences as part of a crackdown in 20 provinces in the Northeast during the past five days.

Provincial immigration officers, led by Pol Maj Gen Natthawat Karndee, chief of Immigration Division 4, announced the arrests on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

