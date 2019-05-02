Bangkok woman arrested for selling fake brand name goods on Facebook

Police have arrested a Bangkok woman for allegedly selling Bt1.5 million worth of fake brand name goods via Facebook Live broadcast.
Metropolitan Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Atchariyapradit said Lalil Wongwiwatthada, 29, was arrested at her house in the RK Park 406 housing estate in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district at 12.05am on Thursday.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
