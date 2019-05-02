Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo

PHUKET: Australian-born British national D. M., 50, originally from Brisbane, Australia, after nearly four months barricaded in a Phuket Town condo has been safely removed from the apartment today (May 2), Phuket Tourist Police have confirmed.
Mr Maclean was removed from the ninth-floor condo, at the “Supalai Park at Phuket City” complex on Nakorn Rd, after Phuket Immigration officers broke a window to gain entry to the back of the unit from atop a fire truck ladder, confirmed Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
