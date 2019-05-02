FamilyMart Store in Karon, Phuket

FamilyMart convenience store in Karon, Phuket. Photo: MNXANL.

Phuket

Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo

By TN / May 2, 2019

PHUKET: Australian-born British national D. M., 50, originally from Brisbane, Australia, after nearly four months barricaded in a Phuket Town condo has been safely removed from the apartment today (May 2), Phuket Tourist Police have confirmed.

Mr Maclean was removed from the ninth-floor condo, at the “Supalai Park at Phuket City” complex on Nakorn Rd, after Phuket Immigration officers broke a window to gain entry to the back of the unit from atop a fire truck ladder, confirmed Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

