Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo





PHUKET: Australian-born British national D. M., 50, originally from Brisbane, Australia, after nearly four months barricaded in a Phuket Town condo has been safely removed from the apartment today (May 2), Phuket Tourist Police have confirmed.

Mr Maclean was removed from the ninth-floor condo, at the “Supalai Park at Phuket City” complex on Nakorn Rd, after Phuket Immigration officers broke a window to gain entry to the back of the unit from atop a fire truck ladder, confirmed Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

