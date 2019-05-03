British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend





PHUKET: Police are hunting for a foreign suspect after a British man was stabbed in Wichit early on Wednesday evening (May 1).

When Capt Chatree Chuvichian of Wichit Police arrived at the scene outside We Cafe restaurant on Chao Fa West Rd at approximately 7pm, he was informed that the injured victim had already been taken to Phuket International Hospital (Siriroj Hospital) by rescue workers.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



