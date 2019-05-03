World’s Worst Air is in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI, May 2 (TNA) – Thick toxic smog shrouded the northern province of Chiang Mai again and its level was the worst in the world.

The Pollution Control Department reported that particulate matter 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter measured 42-58 micrograms per cubic meter of air in the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 50 µg/m³.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



