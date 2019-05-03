Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Air pollution in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: FredTC.

Chiang Mai

World’s Worst Air is in Chiang Mai

By TN / May 3, 2019

CHIANG MAI, May 2 (TNA) – Thick toxic smog shrouded the northern province of Chiang Mai again and its level was the worst in the world.

The Pollution Control Department reported that particulate matter 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter measured 42-58 micrograms per cubic meter of air in the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 50 µg/m³.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

