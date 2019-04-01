Chiang Mai city aerial view

Chiang Mai city aerial view. Image by Iwan Gabovitch.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai pleads for help on haze

By TN / April 1, 2019

Local leaders in Chiang Mai are making desperate pleas to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the air pollution crisis in the North continues to worsen.

“People are dying. Patients are streaming into hospitals to be treated for breathing problems due to the bad air,” wrote Wirachai Chaimongkhon, the kamnan of tambon Padat in Chiang Mai’s Muang district, on his Facebook page.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Tags: , ,

