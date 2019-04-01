Chiang Mai pleads for help on haze





Local leaders in Chiang Mai are making desperate pleas to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the air pollution crisis in the North continues to worsen.

“People are dying. Patients are streaming into hospitals to be treated for breathing problems due to the bad air,” wrote Wirachai Chaimongkhon, the kamnan of tambon Padat in Chiang Mai’s Muang district, on his Facebook page.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



