Thai Children Celebrate National Children’s Day





BANGKOK, Jan 12 (TNA) — Thai children nationwide on Saturday celebrate National Children’s Day with the most exciting event is to have an opportunity to sit on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s chair at Bangkok’s Government House.

For his part, Gen Prayut early in the day presided over the opening of National Children’s Day at the Education Ministry where four major zones including Thinking Kids, Good Kids, Happy Kids and the Model Kids are temporarily built.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



