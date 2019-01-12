Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie with a mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.

Thai Children Celebrate National Children’s Day

January 12, 2019

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (TNA) — Thai children nationwide on Saturday celebrate National Children’s Day with the most exciting event is to have an opportunity to sit on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s chair at Bangkok’s Government House.

For his part, Gen Prayut early in the day presided over the opening of National Children’s Day at the Education Ministry where four major zones including Thinking Kids, Good Kids, Happy Kids and the Model Kids are temporarily built.

TNA

