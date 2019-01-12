Samsung Galaxy S8 Blue

Samsung Galaxy S8 Blue. Photo: Samsung Mobile.

Tech

Samsung will unveil new Galaxy phone on February 20

By TN / January 12, 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net – Samsung has announced the date of its next Unpacked event, at which it’s widely expected to announce the latest Galaxy S flagship phones. The event is happening on Wednesday, February 20th at 11AM PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung notes that 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy series, and the invitation prominently features the number 10, The Verge says.

According to a report today in The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will show off a “fully functional” version of its long-in-development foldable phone, as well as the rumored three variants of the Galaxy S10. A higher-end fourth model with 5G connectivity is set to be launched later in the spring.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close