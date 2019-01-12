Samsung will unveil new Galaxy phone on February 20





PanARMENIAN.Net – Samsung has announced the date of its next Unpacked event, at which it’s widely expected to announce the latest Galaxy S flagship phones. The event is happening on Wednesday, February 20th at 11AM PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung notes that 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy series, and the invitation prominently features the number 10, The Verge says.

According to a report today in The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will show off a “fully functional” version of its long-in-development foldable phone, as well as the rumored three variants of the Galaxy S10. A higher-end fourth model with 5G connectivity is set to be launched later in the spring.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



