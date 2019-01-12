Family friend admits he had sex with runaway girl





A 52-year-old family friend accused of taking a 14-year-old runaway Bangkok schoolgirl to Chiang Mai has confessed that he had sex with her last year, police say.

Ronnachit Bamrungjit, of Bangkok, appeared on Saturday in the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court, which ordered him detained for the next 12 days pending further investigations in the case that has shocked the country.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

