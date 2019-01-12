Constitutional Court of Thailand

The Constitutional Court of Thailand, located at Lord Rattanathibet's Mansion, No. 326, Bangkok. Photo: Sodacan.

Bangkok

Family friend admits he had sex with runaway girl

By TN / January 12, 2019

A 52-year-old family friend accused of taking a 14-year-old runaway Bangkok schoolgirl to Chiang Mai has confessed that he had sex with her last year, police say.

Ronnachit Bamrungjit, of Bangkok, appeared on Saturday in the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court, which ordered him detained for the next 12 days pending further investigations in the case that has shocked the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close