Arrests of Visa Scofflaws Good for Tourism: Big Joke





BANGKOK — Nearly 500 foreigners were arrested this week on visa violations in the latest raid police said early Friday morning will benefit tourism.

Immigration Bureau police commander Lt. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn paraded the newly arrested foreigners at 1am on Friday through the parking lot of Bangkok’s Montien Riverside hotel starting, announcing that they had netted a total of 490 foreigners overnight.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

