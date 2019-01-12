Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok

Sukhumvit Soi 11, a popular "soi" located at the beginning of Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Photo: Clay Gilliland.

News

Arrests of Visa Scofflaws Good for Tourism: Big Joke

By TN / January 12, 2019

BANGKOK — Nearly 500 foreigners were arrested this week on visa violations in the latest raid police said early Friday morning will benefit tourism.

Immigration Bureau police commander Lt. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn paraded the newly arrested foreigners at 1am on Friday through the parking lot of Bangkok’s Montien Riverside hotel starting, announcing that they had netted a total of 490 foreigners overnight.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

