Hat Yai downtown. Photo: Milei Vencel.

Frenchman found dead in Hat Yai guesthouse

By TN / January 13, 2019

SONGKHLA: A male French national was found dead in a guesthouse in Hat Yai district of this southern province on Sunday. The cause of his death is being investigated, police said.

A team of police and doctors from Hat Yai Hospital went to room number 358 of the guesthouse on Nipat Uthis 2 road in the middle of Hat Yai’s business area on being informed of the man’s death at about 12pm.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

