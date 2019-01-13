Frenchman found dead in Hat Yai guesthouse





SONGKHLA: A male French national was found dead in a guesthouse in Hat Yai district of this southern province on Sunday. The cause of his death is being investigated, police said.

A team of police and doctors from Hat Yai Hospital went to room number 358 of the guesthouse on Nipat Uthis 2 road in the middle of Hat Yai’s business area on being informed of the man’s death at about 12pm.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

