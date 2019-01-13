Siam BTS station and Rama I Road traffic in Bangkok

View of Siam BTS station and Rama I Road traffic in Bangkok. Photo: Curtis Winston.

Bangkok

Health concerns rise in smog-bound Bangkok

By TN / January 13, 2019

Air pollution in the greater Bangkok area was again threatening residents’ health on Sunday morning.

The amount of PM2.5 – airborne dust particles 2.5 microns in diameter or less – exceeded the safe level of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air along roads in 19 places.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

