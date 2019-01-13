Health concerns rise in smog-bound Bangkok

Air pollution in the greater Bangkok area was again threatening residents’ health on Sunday morning.
The amount of PM2.5 – airborne dust particles 2.5 microns in diameter or less – exceeded the safe level of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air along roads in 19 places.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
