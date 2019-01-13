Afghan Asylum Seeker Stabs Pregnant Woman in German Hospital Killing Unborn Baby





An asylum seeker carrying a knife attacked a pregnant 25-year-old woman at a hospital in the German city of Bad Kreuznach, the police stated on Saturday. According to the report, the refugee from Afghanistan repeatedly stabbed the woman, a Polish citizen, following a violent argument.

She received life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Her life is out of danger now, however, the woman’s unborn baby died due to the attack.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



