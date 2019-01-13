German police

German police - Polizei. Photo by Andreas Trojak.

News

Afghan Asylum Seeker Stabs Pregnant Woman in German Hospital Killing Unborn Baby

By TN / January 13, 2019

An asylum seeker carrying a knife attacked a pregnant 25-year-old woman at a hospital in the German city of Bad Kreuznach, the police stated on Saturday. According to the report, the refugee from Afghanistan repeatedly stabbed the woman, a Polish citizen, following a violent argument.

She received life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Her life is out of danger now, however, the woman’s unborn baby died due to the attack.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

