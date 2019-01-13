Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island, Trat province. Photo: Josef Knecht.

News

TAT’s Thailand Tourism Festival 2019

By TN / January 13, 2019

BANGKOK, 13th January 2019 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand is organizing the “Thailand Tourism Festival 2019” to promote environmentally friendly travel and present inspirational and attractive tourism products and services, to stimulate travel bookings to both major and emerging destinations.

The event will take place at Lumphini Park in Bangkok from 23 to 27 January. It aims to inspire Thais, expatriates, and visiting tourists alike to travel around Thailand in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

