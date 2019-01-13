Saudi teenager leaves for Canada for asylum





Runaway Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun left Thailand for Canada shortly before midnight on Friday, ending her weeklong bid for asylum in a third country which put her in international spotlight.

Her departure for Canada coincided with a surprise announcement by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday that Canada was taking the Saudi asylum seeker.

By Thai PBS World

