A ferry in Toronto, Canada

A ferry in Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario,Canada. Photo: The City of Toronto / flickr.

News

Saudi teenager leaves for Canada for asylum

By TN / January 13, 2019

Runaway Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun left Thailand for Canada shortly before midnight on Friday, ending her weeklong bid for asylum in a third country which put her in international spotlight.

Her departure for Canada coincided with a surprise announcement by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday that Canada was taking the Saudi asylum seeker.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

