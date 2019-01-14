Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

Colorful Bangkok tour bus in Kanchanaburi. Photo: shankar s. / flickr.

South

Two injured as tourist bus wanders off road in Chumphon

By TN / January 14, 2019

Police suspect the driver of a bus carrying 23 Filipino tourists from Bangkok to Phuket overnight Monday fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a 100-metre off-road detour that left him and a passenger injured.

There were no indications on the asphalt that Thaweesak Chidkua, 36, had applied the brakes before striking a road sign and careening off south-bound Phetkasem Road near the Ban Luek-Haad Phan Krai intersection in Chumphon at about 4.45am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

