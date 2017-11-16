Thursday, November 16, 2017
Campaign against domestic violence launched

BANGKOK, 16th November 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, relevant agencies and press members have launched a campaign to end violence against women, children and domestic abuse, while promoting constructive communication within families.

The Social Development and Human Security Minister, Pol. Gen. Adul Saengsingkaew, said the anti-violence campaign will be running throughout November.

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

