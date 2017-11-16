Campaign against domestic violence launched

BANGKOK, 16th November 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, relevant agencies and press members have launched a campaign to end violence against women, children and domestic abuse, while promoting constructive communication within families.

The Social Development and Human Security Minister, Pol. Gen. Adul Saengsingkaew, said the anti-violence campaign will be running throughout November.

Full story: a href=”http://thainews.prd.go.th/website_en/news/news_detail/WNSOC6011160010101″>NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau Of Thailand