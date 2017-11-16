Thursday, November 16, 2017
Driver hurt while trying to save snake on road

Road Sign in Buriram
BURI RAM: The good intention of a driver who tried to save a snake has caused a road accident that injured him and two other persons.

The Muang police station in Buri Ram was reported of the accident, which seriously injured three persons on a road to Surin, on Thursday. One of them was Sorayuth Khemawuttinon, who was trapped in his damaged car, duty officer Pol Lt Col Adichat Meesarn said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIKOOL KAEWHAWONG
BANGKOK POST

