Facebook adds ‘trust indicators’ to news articles to offer publisher info

PanARMENIAN.Net – Since the outbreak of its fake news crisis last year, Facebook has announced several initiatives designed to promote authentic, fact-based journalism. on Thursday, November 16, the company is rolling out its latest: what Facebook calls a “trust indicator”, an icon that you can tap to learn more about the publisher of articles shared on Facebook, The Verge says.

Trust indicators, which you will see attach to articles shared on Facebook, offer information about publishers including their policies on ethics, fact-checking, and corrections, as well as their ownership structure and their masthead. Facebook said it will begin with a small group of publishers and expand over time.

