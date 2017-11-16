Thursday, November 16, 2017
Home > Tech > Facebook adds ‘trust indicators’ to news articles to offer publisher info

Facebook adds ‘trust indicators’ to news articles to offer publisher info

Facebook flip flops
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Since the outbreak of its fake news crisis last year, Facebook has announced several initiatives designed to promote authentic, fact-based journalism. on Thursday, November 16, the company is rolling out its latest: what Facebook calls a “trust indicator”, an icon that you can tap to learn more about the publisher of articles shared on Facebook, The Verge says.

Trust indicators, which you will see attach to articles shared on Facebook, offer information about publishers including their policies on ethics, fact-checking, and corrections, as well as their ownership structure and their masthead. Facebook said it will begin with a small group of publishers and expand over time.

Full story: a href=”http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/248900/”>panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Apple iPad

Apple unveils next-generation iPad, Apple TV

Breaking News

Winners of 1800MHz licences to make first 4G moves today

ES-EVM computer

How the Soviet Union Sent Its First Man to the Internet in 1982

Leave a Reply