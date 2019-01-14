Air Force sends two planes to fight air pollution with water spraying





The Royal Thai Air Force has sent two transport planes from an airbase in the northern province of Phitsanuloke to Bangkok to help ease the problem of worsening air pollution in and around Bangkok.

Air Marshal Pongsak Semachai, director of the RTAF’s Civic Affairs Department and spokesman of the RAFT, said today that the two BT67 transport planes which were previously used in support of the artificial rain-making operations would start its mission to spray water from the air over Bangkok and five neighbouring provinces this evening.

