Man hunted for murder of his wife and four in-laws

UTTARADIT: Police were on Monday hunting a man they allege shot dead his wife and four in-laws on Sunday before fleeing and changing vehicles in another province.
Teerapon Pinamon, 37, is accused of first using a pistol to shoot dead his mother-in-law, Namphueng Kingkaew, and her two elder sisters, Nampha and Kanokwan Inthasit, at a house in Pichai district in Uttaradit.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BOONNUM KERDKAEW
BANGKOK POST
