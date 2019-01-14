Man hunted for murder of his wife and four in-laws





UTTARADIT: Police were on Monday hunting a man they allege shot dead his wife and four in-laws on Sunday before fleeing and changing vehicles in another province.

Teerapon Pinamon, 37, is accused of first using a pistol to shoot dead his mother-in-law, Namphueng Kingkaew, and her two elder sisters, Nampha and Kanokwan Inthasit, at a house in Pichai district in Uttaradit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BOONNUM KERDKAEW

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



