Man hunted for murder of his wife and four in-laws

By TN / January 14, 2019

UTTARADIT: Police were on Monday hunting a man they allege shot dead his wife and four in-laws on Sunday before fleeing and changing vehicles in another province.

Teerapon Pinamon, 37, is accused of first using a pistol to shoot dead his mother-in-law, Namphueng Kingkaew, and her two elder sisters, Nampha and Kanokwan Inthasit, at a house in Pichai district in Uttaradit.

