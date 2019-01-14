Trucks in Thailand

Nine killed in Phetchabun two-truck collision

By TN / January 14, 2019

Four residents of a Phetchabun village and five employees of the provincial electrical authority were killed on Sunday when a utility truck and a pickup collided.

The Sawang Mongkol Thammasathan Lomsak Foundation had rescue workers at the scene on Lom Sak-Chumpae Road near Huay Tong Bridge in Tambon Ban Klang, Lom Sak district, soon after the accident.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

