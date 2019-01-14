Chiang Mai city wall and gate

Chiang Mai city wall,and the southeastern gate. Photo: Hartmann Linge.

Chiang Mai

Thai Visa, Work Permit Service Center Opened in Chiang Mai

By TN / January 14, 2019

CHIANG MAI, Jan 14 (TNA) – Thailand opens a visa and work permit service center in Chiang Mai province to facilitate foreigners who wish to work in northern region of the country.

Single Window for Visa and Work Permit is opened at Immigration Office of Chiang Mai under a collaboration of the Labor Ministry’s Department of Employment, Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI), and the Immigration Bureau.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

