Expressway in Pathum Thani

Expressway in Pathum Thani. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.

Bangkok

Foreign teacher nabbed over rapes

By TN / January 14, 2019

A English-language teacher from Pakistan was arrested Monday on suspicion of rape after the parents of several young female students filed police complaints against him earlier in the week.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the chief of the Immigration Bureau, said the parents first contacted Lam Luk Ka Police Station in Pathum Thani. Officers then got in touch with immigration police to gather evidence and witnesses before seeking a court warrant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close