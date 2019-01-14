Foreign teacher nabbed over rapes





A English-language teacher from Pakistan was arrested Monday on suspicion of rape after the parents of several young female students filed police complaints against him earlier in the week.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the chief of the Immigration Bureau, said the parents first contacted Lam Luk Ka Police Station in Pathum Thani. Officers then got in touch with immigration police to gather evidence and witnesses before seeking a court warrant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

