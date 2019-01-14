Poll shows Gen Prayut most suitable to be next PM





More than 85 percent of the respondents to an opinion poll agreed that General Prayut Chan-o-cha is most suitable to be the next prime minister whereas the rest insisted that there are other individuals who are more suitable than him.

Most respondents also think that politicians who will be in the post-election government lack the ethics and are not qualified when they were asked about the case of three incumbent ministers who were faulted by the Election Commission for illegal share holding.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



