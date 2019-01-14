PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

Poll shows Gen Prayut most suitable to be next PM

By TN / January 14, 2019

More than 85 percent of the respondents to an opinion poll agreed that General Prayut Chan-o-cha is most suitable to be the next prime minister whereas the rest insisted that there are other individuals who are more suitable than him.

Most respondents also think that politicians who will be in the post-election government lack the ethics and are not qualified when they were asked about the case of three incumbent ministers who were faulted by the Election Commission for illegal share holding.

