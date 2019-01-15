136 Cambodians discovered without work permits arrested in construction site raid





Pattaya – At 6 AM this morning immigration and police officials raided an area in North Pattaya where local construction workers are arranged to be distributed to various construction work sites in the Pattaya area daily.

Officials reviewed hundreds of construction workers paperwork and visas and discovered 136 migrant workers, all Cambodian, without proper paperwork or visas. These individuals, according to officials, were smuggled over the border by human traffickers to work against Thai Law.

