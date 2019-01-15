Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.

Phuket

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

By TN / January 15, 2019

PHUKET: Ten weeks after a Phuket airport taxi driver wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike rider whilst driving a tourist from the airport during morning rush hour traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd, the investigating officer from the Thalang Police has yet to formally press charges for reckless driving.

The taxi driver, 23-year-old Marut Puangsombat, was initially charged by police with reckless driving causing death after the wipe out – which killed 40-year-old Phuket resident Mr Anuson Rattanadilok Na Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close