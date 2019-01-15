Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist





PHUKET: Ten weeks after a Phuket airport taxi driver wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike rider whilst driving a tourist from the airport during morning rush hour traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd, the investigating officer from the Thalang Police has yet to formally press charges for reckless driving.

The taxi driver, 23-year-old Marut Puangsombat, was initially charged by police with reckless driving causing death after the wipe out – which killed 40-year-old Phuket resident Mr Anuson Rattanadilok Na Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



