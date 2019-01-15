Workers Locked in Cage by UAE Man for Supporting Indian Team in AFC Asian Cup





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – UAE man was arrested this week in Abu Dhabi after releasing a video of himself showing him locking his Indian workers in a bird cage for supporting their countries football team fans.

He then forces those men to say they support the UAE team instead of India during the AFC Asian Cup. The workers replied, ‘India’ and got a bitter response from the man. The man again asked them who do they support, they replied UAE and the man releases them. The video went viral ever since.

After the video was making rounds on the internet, United Arab Emirates Attorney General’s office released a statement on this video.

The statement clearly stated that it was an offensive video and a legal action should be taken against the man, PTC News reported.

