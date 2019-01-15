Lao lottery vendor stabbed to death on Loei riverbank





A Lao lottery vendor was stabbed to death on a riverbank in Loei’s Dan Sai district on Monday afternoon, say police.

The body of Wan (no surname) with multiple cuts to her face and neck was found on the bank of the Huang River under the Huay Pa Chee Bridge in Ban Na Kha village in Tambon Pak Mon at 2.30pm.

By The Nation

