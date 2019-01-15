Landscape in Loei province

Landscape in Loei province, northern Thailand. Photo: ashely (Pixabay).

Lao lottery vendor stabbed to death on Loei riverbank

By TN / January 15, 2019

A Lao lottery vendor was stabbed to death on a riverbank in Loei’s Dan Sai district on Monday afternoon, say police.

The body of Wan (no surname) with multiple cuts to her face and neck was found on the bank of the Huang River under the Huay Pa Chee Bridge in Ban Na Kha village in Tambon Pak Mon at 2.30pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

