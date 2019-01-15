Bangkok: Diesel-Powered Trucks Banned





BANGKOK, Jan 15 (TNA) – More road checkpoints have been erected to ban diesel-power trucks from entering the capital’s inner areas during rush hour in a bid to ease fine dust pollution.

The checkpoints were increased from 12 to 20 on the outskirts of Bangkok such as in Thonburi, Bang Khun Thian and Bangna, where the fine particulate matters have exceeded the safety standard, said Pol Lt Gen Suthipong Wongpin, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

