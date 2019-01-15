Hino 500 truck in Thailand

Gas-powered Hino 500 truck in Hat Yai, Southern Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

Bangkok

Bangkok: Diesel-Powered Trucks Banned

By TN / January 15, 2019

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (TNA) – More road checkpoints have been erected to ban diesel-power trucks from entering the capital’s inner areas during rush hour in a bid to ease fine dust pollution.

The checkpoints were increased from 12 to 20 on the outskirts of Bangkok such as in Thonburi, Bang Khun Thian and Bangna, where the fine particulate matters have exceeded the safety standard, said Pol Lt Gen Suthipong Wongpin, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close