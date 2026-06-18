Thailand Launches Search For Candidate To Lead WHO

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand has officially initiated the selection process to nominate a candidate for the director-general of the World Health Organization, aiming to secure the top post at the global health agency and elevate the nation’s standing in international healthcare.

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Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat announced that a specialized selection committee has been established following a cabinet resolution approved on June 12. The committee is composed of an equal representation of six members, including three representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and three from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The application window for prospective candidates officially opened on Tuesday and will remain open until July 17.

Minister Pattana has strongly encouraged qualified individuals to apply for the position, emphasizing the strategic importance of the role in shaping global health policy. He noted that securing the leadership position at the WHO would yield substantial long-term benefits for Thailand’s domestic healthcare development. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to showcasing Thailand’s public health achievements on the international stage and fostering stronger global cooperation to enhance worldwide health security.

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The selection committee is expected to announce its chosen candidate in August. Following this domestic selection process, the Thai cabinet will formally endorse the individual as the country’s official nominee for the international post, ensuring the candidate is fully backed by the national government before the global race begins.

The search comes as the WHO prepares for a major leadership transition in the coming year. The current director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia, is scheduled to step down on August 15, 2027, upon the conclusion of his second and final term. Member states of the WHO have until September 24, 2026, to submit their official nominations for the role. The next director-general will ultimately be elected and appointed by the World Health Assembly in May 2027.

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As Thailand prepares to put forward its nominee, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work in tandem to build international support and highlight the country’s extensive experience in global health initiatives.

-Thailand News (TN)