Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has self-isolated after contacting a coronavirus-positive person.

The WHO chief wrote in his microblog that he had no symptoms of the disease, but he acts under the organization’s protocols.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19”, Gebreyesus said.

