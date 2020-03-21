Sat. Mar 21st, 2020

China’s Experience Gives Hope for Defeating Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO

Wuhan citizens in China buying vegetables during Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan citizens in China buying vegetables during Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Chinanews.com / China News Service. CC BY 3.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Chinese Wuhan’s experience of pushing back the novel coronavirus gives hope that the pandemic can be stopped, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.

“Yesterday, Wuhan, China, reported no new cases for the first time since the COVID19 outbreak started. Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around,” he said.

