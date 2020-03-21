China’s Experience Gives Hope for Defeating Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO

China’s Experience Gives Hope for Defeating Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO1 min read
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Chinese Wuhan’s experience of pushing back the novel coronavirus gives hope that the pandemic can be stopped, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.
“Yesterday, Wuhan, China, reported no new cases for the first time since the COVID19 outbreak started. Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around,” he said.
