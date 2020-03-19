China’s Wuhan, Origin of Coronavirus, Reports No New Cases For First Time Since Outbreak

China’s Wuhan, Origin of Coronavirus, Reports No New Cases For First Time Since Outbreak1 min read
Originating in Wuhan, Hubei province, last December, the virus has swiftly spread around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.
The Chinese city of Wuhan has reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the first time since the outbreak, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on Thursday.
“[As of 18 March 2020], there were 733 new discharged cases, 6 new deaths, and 0 new suspected cases”, the authorities said.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International