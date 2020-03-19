Thu. Mar 19th, 2020

China’s Wuhan, Origin of Coronavirus, Reports No New Cases For First Time Since Outbreak

Ambulance in Guangdong province, China

Ambulance in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China. Photo: Navigator84.


Originating in Wuhan, Hubei province, last December, the virus has swiftly spread around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the first time since the outbreak, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on Thursday.

“[As of 18 March 2020], there were 733 new discharged cases, 6 new deaths, and 0 new suspected cases”, the authorities said.

Sputnik International

