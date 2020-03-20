50 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand





BANGKOK (NNT) – The health ministry of Thailand announced 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 322.

Among the 50 new cases, 18 patients are linked to the boxing events. The new patients, Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Samut Prakan.

The total number of cases in Thailand, on March 20th, is 322. A French patient has been fully recovered and discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

