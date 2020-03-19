Foreigners can claim medical expenses from state for coronavirus treatment in Thailand





Foreign visitors, who are treated for COVID-19 in Thailand, and those who are placed under investigation pending COVID-19 test results, will have the right to claim back the medical expenses they actually paid from the state, according to Mr. Poomisak Aranyakasemsook, director-general of the Comptroller Department.

Thais and foreigners, including expatriates, who are covered by the state welfare scheme, can claim medical expenses for the amount that exceeds the limit of the welfare scheme.

By Thai PBS World

