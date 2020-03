BANGKOK, March 19 (TNA) – Thai public health ministry confirmed 60 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 272.

The first group of the new confirmed cases or 43 persons is linked to cluster infections at the boxing stadium, entertainment venues in Thong Lor, Suan Luang, Ramkhamhaeng and Sukhumvit areas.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

