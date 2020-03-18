35 new coronavirus cases reported today, bringing total in Thailand to over 200





The Thai Ministry of Public Health today reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 212.

In the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen, Dr. Somchaichote Piyawatwela, the provincial health chief, said that one man, who attended a boxing match at the Lumpini stadium, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, who is not a resident of Khon Kaen, reported to the Ratchapruek Hospital for tests on March 15th. The patient is now being treated at Khon Kaen Hospital.

