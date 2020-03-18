Wed. Mar 18th, 2020

35 new coronavirus cases reported today, bringing total in Thailand to over 200

Yellow and red face mask symbol sign

Yellow and red face mask symbol sign. Photo: geralt / Pixabay.


The Thai Ministry of Public Health today reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 212.

In the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen, Dr. Somchaichote Piyawatwela, the provincial health chief, said that one man, who attended a boxing match at the Lumpini stadium, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, who is not a resident of Khon Kaen, reported to the Ratchapruek Hospital for tests on March 15th. The patient is now being treated at Khon Kaen Hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

