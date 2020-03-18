35 new coronavirus cases reported today, bringing total in Thailand to over 200

35 new coronavirus cases reported today, bringing total in Thailand to over 2001 min read
The Thai Ministry of Public Health today reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 212.
In the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen, Dr. Somchaichote Piyawatwela, the provincial health chief, said that one man, who attended a boxing match at the Lumpini stadium, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The man, who is not a resident of Khon Kaen, reported to the Ratchapruek Hospital for tests on March 15th. The patient is now being treated at Khon Kaen Hospital.
By Thai PBS World