Temperature checks for all begin at Suvarnabumi airport
Suvarnabhumi airport has begun mandatory temperature checks on everyone entering its passenger terminal, while the army will start spraying all Bangkok streets with disinfectant on Thursday, in new measures designed to curb the coronavirus disease 2019.
The body temperature screening at Suvarnabumi airport in Samut Prakan province started on Wednesday. All air passengers, visitors and airport staff must have their body temperatures checked before entering the passenger terminal, the airport management stated.
