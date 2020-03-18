Wed. Mar 18th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Temperature checks for all begin at Suvarnabumi airport

1 min read
45 mins ago TN
Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo:


Suvarnabhumi airport has begun mandatory temperature checks on everyone entering its passenger terminal, while the army will start spraying all Bangkok streets with disinfectant on Thursday, in new measures designed to curb the coronavirus disease 2019.

The body temperature screening at Suvarnabumi airport in Samut Prakan province started on Wednesday. All air passengers, visitors and airport staff must have their body temperatures checked before entering the passenger terminal, the airport management stated.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Suvarnabhumi International Airport deserted as fear of coronavirus grips travellers

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Two held in gangland-style murder in Nonthaburi

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus fears keep rescuers from handling body of Chinese man

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

National Lockdown is Possible: PM Prayut

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

35 new coronavirus cases reported today, bringing total in Thailand to over 200

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Temperature checks for all begin at Suvarnabumi airport

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya to close all entertainment venues until the end of the month

19 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close