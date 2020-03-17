All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system

All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has announced that citizens of and those arriving from South Korea, Italy, Iran, as well as China and two of its territories Macau and Hong Kong, are to experience the kingdom’s most stringent screening.
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced that the government has stepped up its measures to screen all incoming passengers, while placing major emphasis on those arriving from the listed high-risk nations.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand