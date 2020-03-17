All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system





BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has announced that citizens of and those arriving from South Korea, Italy, Iran, as well as China and two of its territories Macau and Hong Kong, are to experience the kingdom’s most stringent screening.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced that the government has stepped up its measures to screen all incoming passengers, while placing major emphasis on those arriving from the listed high-risk nations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



