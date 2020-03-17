Tourists given SIM cards to download AOT health declaration app

Tourists given SIM cards to download AOT health declaration app1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will be providing SIM Cards to travelers from risk countries, allowing them to download the AOT Airports application into their mobile phones, in order to submit compulsory health declarations and enable tracking.
The NBTC Secretary General Takorn Tantasith said today the commission had reached an agreement with the Department of Disease Control, and five mobile network operators to offer free SIM cards to travelers from South Korea, China, Italy, Iran, Macau, and Hong Kong, in order to enable an electronic health declaration and location tracking as part of the effort to minimize COVID-19 transmission.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand