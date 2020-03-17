Tue. Mar 17th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus: Entertainment venues to be closed for 14 days, sporting events suspended

1 min read
42 mins ago TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.


All entertainment places in and around Bangkok, including pubs, massage parlours, nightclubs and movie houses, will be closed for two weeks as part of the government’s attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced this afternoon. Sporting events will also be banned until further notice, he said.

He said all mass public gatherings and activities will also be prohibited. They include concerts, exhibitions and religious gatherings. The ban will take effect starting Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 30 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourists given SIM cards to download AOT health declaration app

46 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 30 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Entertainment venues to be closed for 14 days, sporting events suspended

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourists given SIM cards to download AOT health declaration app

46 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close