Coronavirus: Entertainment venues to be closed for 14 days, sporting events suspended

Coronavirus: Entertainment venues to be closed for 14 days, sporting events suspended1 min read
All entertainment places in and around Bangkok, including pubs, massage parlours, nightclubs and movie houses, will be closed for two weeks as part of the government’s attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced this afternoon. Sporting events will also be banned until further notice, he said.
He said all mass public gatherings and activities will also be prohibited. They include concerts, exhibitions and religious gatherings. The ban will take effect starting Wednesday.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World