Pattaya to close all entertainment venues until the end of the month
Pattaya – We can confirm that the Provincial Government of Banglamung and Chonburi have ordered, effective tomorrow, March 18th, 2020, that all entertainment venues must close until March 31st, 2020. The Pattaya News spoke with the Banglamung Police Chief over the phone this evening and confirmed the information.
This is a proactive measure to help reduce any potential spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.
