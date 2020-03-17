Wed. Mar 18th, 2020

Pattaya to close all entertainment venues until the end of the month

A beer bar in Pattaya city

A beer bar in Pattaya city. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.


Pattaya – We can confirm that the Provincial Government of Banglamung and Chonburi have ordered, effective tomorrow, March 18th, 2020, that all entertainment venues must close until March 31st, 2020. The Pattaya News spoke with the Banglamung Police Chief over the phone this evening and confirmed the information.

This is a proactive measure to help reduce any potential spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

