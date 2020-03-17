Pattaya to close all entertainment venues until the end of the month





Pattaya – We can confirm that the Provincial Government of Banglamung and Chonburi have ordered, effective tomorrow, March 18th, 2020, that all entertainment venues must close until March 31st, 2020. The Pattaya News spoke with the Banglamung Police Chief over the phone this evening and confirmed the information.

This is a proactive measure to help reduce any potential spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



