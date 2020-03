BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government would lock down the nation if the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak grows to its third stage in the country.

“The government is working on measures to prepare for the third-stage outbreak… Many measures are being prepared and some measures have been implemented,” he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

