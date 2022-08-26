August 26, 2022

Prawit Wongsuwon silent on first day as caretaker PM

20 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018. DOD photo by Lisa Ferdinando. CC BY 2.0.




Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon entered Government House on Friday morning for his first day as caretaker prime minister, refusing to answer reporters’ questions.

At Government House Gen Prawit gave only a smile when reporters asked how he felt on his first day in the job.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



