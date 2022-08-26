Prawit Wongsuwon silent on first day as caretaker PM

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018. DOD photo by Lisa Ferdinando. CC BY 2.0.









Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon entered Government House on Friday morning for his first day as caretaker prime minister, refusing to answer reporters’ questions.

At Government House Gen Prawit gave only a smile when reporters asked how he felt on his first day in the job.

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

