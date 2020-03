The army Thursday morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of the month. The cleaning operation uses water mixed with disinfectant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

